The homicide of a black man by a Minneapolis policeman on Memorial Day has dominated the headlines for the last eight days.
Protestors in many cities, including Bemidji and around the world, have taken to the streets to voice their displeasure with racism toward black men.
This is all going on as the death toll of COVID-19 cases in the United States surpassed 100,000 last week and could grow substantially over the next few weeks because of the close contact between protestors and law enforcement.
Minnesota’s death toll for COVID-19 now sits at 1,072 as of Tuesday morning. There were 14 deaths confirmed Saturday, 10 Sunday and 22 Monday.
The number of confirmed cases in Minnesota is 25,508, with 2,764 health care workers. Another 537 people are currently hospitalized including 248 in ICU. Patients no longer needing isolation is 20,381.
Cass County has 13 confirmed cases — none in the last week, and two deaths, Hubbard County has three cases, Crow Wing County has 72 cases ancd two deaths, Beltrami County has 16 cases and Itasca County has 55 cases and 10 deaths.
Hennepin County still has the most cases with 8,591 and 627 deaths, while Ramsey County has 3,128 cases and 133 deaths.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.