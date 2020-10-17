As business moves fully indoors, it’s a good time to revisit the Minnesota Guidance to make certain your operations are aligned:
• Social Distance at 6 Feet (SD6) is the starting point for welcoming guests.
• Capacity in restaurants is limited to 50 percent, up to a maximum of 250 people.
• Capacity in event venues is limited to 25 percent, up to a maximum of 250 people.
• Face masks, which completely cover the nose, mouth and chin, are required by everyone.
• Face shields are permitted, if they also completely cover the nose, mouth and chin.
• All guest and work surfaces should be sanitized frequently.
• In restaurants, guests parties may include up to 10 unrelated people.
• Barriers — walls, windows or plexiglass sheets — between booths are permitted in lieu of SD6.
• In bars, guest party size is limited to four, and all guests must remain seated throughout their stay.
• Guests can remove their masks to eat and drink and should put them back on whenever moving throughout the establishment.
• Live music is permitted in establishments, as long as SD6 is observed. Dancing is not permitted.
• Dancing is permitted at private events, such as weddings, as long as SD6 is observed and individuals are wearing masks.
To review the formal Guidance, see the Stay Safe MN site.
• Guidance for Restaurants and Bars
• Guidance for Events
• Supplemental Guidance for Safe Celebrations and Events
• Guidance for Seated Entertainment and Meetings
