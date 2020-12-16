Cass County’s positive case rate has dropped from 119.98 last week to 85.45 as of Monday afternoon.
The number of cases confirmed from Cass County Public Health from Nov. 30 to Dec. 13 is 248. Since Dec. 1 there has been one single day where there was over 30 cases, and that was 32 cases Dec. 7.
In the month of November there were 17 such days, including six with 50 or more cases. There were only three cases reported in the county Saturday and two Sunday.
The total number of positive cases in Cass County is 1,758 with 13 confirmed deaths. There were no reported deaths in Cass County over the last week.
Pine River still has the highest number over the last two weeks based on zip codes with 54. Cass Lake jumped up to 47, Walker has 43, Backus 21, Pillager 16 and Pequot Lakes 10.
Cases in Hubbard County continue to drop with only 49 new cases in a week for a total of 1,284. The number of residents who have died increased from 31 to 33.
Beltrami has had 2,536 cases and 10 new deaths since last week for a total of 29, Crow Wing County 4,232 cases with 48 deaths, of which nine are new, and Itasca County has had 2,445 cases and 29 deaths.
The number of COVID-19 cases in Minnesota sits at 384,164, while the death toll jumped to 4,483, which is 456 more than last week. There were 89 confirmed deaths reported in the state last Wednesday, 94 Thursday, 67 Friday, 85 Saturday, 18 Sunday and 21 Monday.
Of all the confirmed cases in Minnesota, 28,954 are health care workers. The total number of people hospitalized over the last week is 317 with 99 in ICU.
The first COVID-19 vaccine shipments arrived in Minnesota Monday at four sites across the state: Minneapolis Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Sanford Bemidji Medical Center, Olmsted Medical Center, and Cass Lake Indian Health Services.
“This is an exciting day for Minnesota. The first vaccines are here. They are safe, and they will be ready to go soon. The sun is coming up, Minnesota,” said Gov. Tim Walz. “With these first shipments, we will soon begin vaccinating thousands of health care workers and the most critically at-risk Minnesotans. All Minnesotans will have the opportunity to receive the vaccine in time, but until then, we need to stay safe and keep up the fight.”
Throughout the week, Minnesota is expected to receive a total of 46,800 units of vaccine across the statewide regional vaccine distribution hubs. From there, the vaccine will be distributed to smaller hospitals or clinics, and providers will then administer the vaccine to Minnesotans, starting by protecting life and health of those most susceptible to serious complications and those who care for them.
The Minnesota Department of Health continues to encourage Minnesotans to get tested for COVID-19 if they feel sick and to quarantine until the tests results are in. They also encourage Minnesotans to continue following public health guidance by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, frequently washing hands, and staying home when sick. Even if you do not have symptoms, you can spread the virus to others.
Call the Sanford Walker Clinic (218) 547-7700 or Sanford Bemidji Cass Lake Clinic (218) 333-2559 to schedule an appointment. Both the Essentia Health Park Rapids Clinic and Deer River Hospital have drive-up testing sites.
