Sanford Health
Must meet CDC guidelines for testing. Encouraged to call clinic before arriving for pre-screening
Walker, 614 Michigan Ave., (218) 547-7700
Park Rapids, 110 Seventh St. W., (218) 699-3121
Bemidji, 1233 34th St. NW., (218) 333-5000; drive thru testing available
Cass Lake, 219 Grant Utley Ave. NW., (218) 335-2559
Essentia Central Region Satellite Clinics
All satellite clinics have the capability to test at the clinic, but they are advising patients to do an E-Visit first and then be directed to the Baxter drive through.
Essentia West Region Satellite Clinics
Go to Zipnosis.com for a free E-Visit. You will then be given directions to the closest testing site, (833) 494-0836
Walker, 110 Michigan Ave W, (218) 732-2800
Indian Health Services (Cass Lake)
425 7th St NW, (218) 335-3200
Tribal members should call first to be pre-screened. If told they meet CDC guidelines, they would present to their drive up testing.
Cuyuna Regional Medical Center (Longville)
425 7th St NW, (218) 363-3300
Call the regular appointment line for pre-screening, then you will be given further direction regarding testing.
