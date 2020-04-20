Sanford Health

Must meet CDC guidelines for testing. Encouraged to call clinic before arriving for pre-screening

Walker, 614 Michigan Ave., (218) 547-7700

Park Rapids, 110 Seventh St. W., (218) 699-3121

Bemidji, 1233 34th St. NW., (218) 333-5000; drive thru testing available

Cass Lake, 219 Grant Utley Ave. NW., (218) 335-2559

Essentia Central Region Satellite Clinics

All satellite clinics have the capability to test at the clinic, but they are advising patients to do an E-Visit first and then be directed to the Baxter drive through.

Essentia West Region Satellite Clinics

Go to Zipnosis.com for a free E-Visit. You will then be given directions to the closest testing site, (833) 494-0836

Walker, 110 Michigan Ave W, (218) 732-2800

Indian Health Services (Cass Lake)

425 7th St NW, (218) 335-3200

Tribal members should call first to be pre-screened. If told they meet CDC guidelines, they would present to their drive up testing.

Cuyuna Regional Medical Center (Longville)

425 7th St NW, (218) 363-3300

Call the regular appointment line for pre-screening, then you will be given further direction regarding testing.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments