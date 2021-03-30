All Minnesotans 16 years of age and older are now eligible for COVID-19 vaccination.
The final eligibility expansion comes as the federal government has promised an increased supply of vaccine by April. By expanding eligibility to all Minnesotans, providers across the state will have the flexibility they need to fill appointments and support the state’s most critical goal: to get as many Minnesotans vaccinated as quickly as possible to end this pandemic.
“Minnesotans have done a remarkable job helping our most vulnerable get vaccinated and waiting their turn. Now, as we prepare to receive more vaccine heading into April, it’s time for all Minnesotans to get in line,” said Gov. Tim Walz. “Minnesota has been leading the nation in getting shots into arms, and we plan to continue that leadership. By expanding eligibility to all Minnesotans, we will give providers the flexibility they need to keep getting shots into arms quickly, efficiently, and equitably.”
Minnesota is ranked No. 1 in the country for the percentage of vaccine doses administered to Minnesotans. The state has vaccinated 80 percent of its seniors, outperforming the nation, and has also vaccinated at least two-thirds of school and child care personnel.
“I am so proud of all the hard work done in our state to make Minnesota a consistent leader in the nation in getting shots into arms,” Walz said. “From our providers working around the clock, to local public health organizing on the ground, to our community leaders providing invaluable services and educating their neighbors, to all the Minnesotans rolling up their sleeves when it’s their turn, I am grateful for everyone in our state working together to end this pandemic. Now let’s keep up the good work — we won’t stop until every Minnesotan who wants a shot gets one.”
In a report sent out by Cass County Public Health, the number of cases over a two-week period sits at 46, with the case rate at 15.85.
Minnesota’s death rate sits at 6,835 with Cass County remaining at 26. The total number of positive cases in Cass County rose to 2,206.
The number of deaths in Hubbard County stays at 41, and the number of cases is 1,556. The 14-day case rate per 10,000 dropped to 1.83.
Beltrami has 3,167 cases and 54 deaths, Crow Wing County has 5,318 cases and 85 deaths, and Itasca County has 3,321 cases and 51 deaths.
The total number of COVID-19 cases in Minnesota is 516,608 with 496,763 no longer isolated. There were nine confirmed deaths reported in the state last Wednesday, 16 Thursday, seven Friday, four Saturday, five Sunday and five Monday.
Of all the confirmed cases in Minnesota, 39,135 are health care workers. The total number of people hospitalized over the last week is 121 with 27 in ICU.
The Minnesota Department of Health encourages Minnesotans to continue following public health guidance by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, frequently washing hands, and staying home when sick. Even if you do not have symptoms, you can spread the virus to others.
