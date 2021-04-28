Mobile vaccination units began travelling to communities throughout the state of Minnesota last week.
Gov. Tim Walz said the mobile units are a key tool to ensure equitable distribution of vaccines, prioritize vulnerable and underserved communities, and reduce barriers to vaccination by going directly to communities.
The mobile vaccination units are a partnership between the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH), Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota, Metro Transit, the Metropolitan Council, and Minnesota Department of Transportation.
“Equity is a core value of Minnesota’s COVID-19 vaccination strategy, and every single Minnesotan deserves safe and equitable access to the vaccine. Making the COVID-19 vaccine available to as many people as possible is essential to ending the pandemic,” the governor said. “Our mobile vaccination units are ready to roll and will bring life-saving vaccine directly to communities that need them the most.”
Gov. Walz also announced the that Minnesotans can now use the Vaccine Connector to directly schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments at https://mn.gov/vaccineconnector or call (833) 431-2053 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
People can also use the state’s Vaccine Finder Map to find the closest vaccine provider at https://mn.gov/covid19/vaccine/find-vaccine/locations/index.jsp
More than 4 million doses of the vaccine have been given to nearly 2.5 million Minnesotans.
Just a couple of weeks ago Minnesota hit the three million COVID-19 mark, and is moving forward to get millions more people vaccinated over the next several weeks.
The milestone comes exactly three weeks after the state announced two million doses administered on March 18. The state announced the first million doses administered on Feb. 19.
Minnesota continues to lead the nation in doses administered and has also steadily moved into the top 10 states for people with complete series administered per 100,000.
In a report sent out by Cass County Public Health Monday afternoon, the number of cases over a two-week period rose to 139, with the case rate sitting at 47.55.
Hubbard County has a case rate per 10,000 of 35.32.
Minnesota’s death rate sits at 7,079. The total number of positive cases in Cass County is 2,438 with 26 deaths.
The number of deaths in Hubbard County remains at 41, and the number of cases is 1,656.
Beltrami has 3,298 cases and 57 deaths, Crow Wing County has 6.007 cases and 86 deaths, and Itasca County has 3,844 cases and 53 deaths.
The total number of COVID-19 cases in Minnesota is 569,440 with 547,021 no longer isolated. There were 13 confirmed deaths reported in the state last Wednesday, 10 Thursday, 10 Friday, eight Saturday, seven Sunday and zero Monday.
Of all the confirmed cases in Minnesota, 41,043 are health care workers. The total number of people hospitalized over the last week is 216 with 36 in ICU.
The Minnesota Department of Health encourages Minnesotans to continue following public health guidance by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, frequently washing hands, and staying home when sick. Even if you do not have symptoms, you can spread the virus to others.
