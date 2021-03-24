The number of COVID-19 vaccinations surpassed the 2 million mark in Minnesota last week.
While it took more than two months for the state to administer the first million doses, it took less than one month to administer the second million doses. Minnesota has been able to increase vaccination rates as supply has increased from the federal government and Gov. Tim Walz continues to expand capacity in the state’s vaccine distribution network.
Governor Walz announced that Minnesota is a national leader in getting vaccines into arms and continues to rank in the top 10 among states for the percentage of doses received that have been administered.
“Hope is on the horizon as more than two million doses of life-saving vaccines have gone into the arms of our loved ones in Minnesota,” the governor said. “With our strong network of hard-working providers and Minnesotans doing their part to end this pandemic by rolling up their sleeves when it’s their turn, we are proud of our state for working together and leading the nation in vaccine administration. We look forward to celebrating these remarkable milestones at an increasing pace this spring as vaccine supply continues to grow.”
As of Thursday’s vaccine report, 1,303,210 Minnesotans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 764,275 Minnesotans are fully vaccinated. Nearly 77 percent of adults 65 years of age and older have received at least one dose.
Governor Walz has taken several steps to increase the pace of vaccination in Minnesota. In addition to the state’s expansive network of providers and pharmacies, Minnesota has created several Community Vaccination sites to increase capacity, including a new site launched this week in St. Cloud. Governor Walz also signed a bill into law this month authorizing qualified dentists to administer coronavirus vaccinations to help prepare for increased vaccine supply.
Weeks ahead of schedule, Minnesota hit its goal of vaccinating 70 percent of people age 65+ and Governor Walz expanded eligibility to 1.8 million more people last week, allowing even more Minnesotans who need the vaccine to receive it. Minnesota’s vaccine distribution network stands ready to continue scaling up and increasing vaccination rates as supply continues to increase in the coming weeks.
As Minnesota reports more than two million vaccine doses administered, the state will also report more than 500,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19. “While we are closer than ever to ending the pandemic and returning to our daily lives, we are not out of the woods yet,” Walz said.
In a report sent out by Cass County Public Health Monday afternoon, the number of cases over a two-week period sits at 41, with the case rate at 14.13.
Minnesota’s death rate sits at 6,782 with Cass County jumping up two to 26. The total number of positive cases in Cass County rose to 2,185.
The number of deaths in Hubbard County is 41, with the most recent death falling between the age of 19-29. The number of cases is 1,552. The 14-day case rate dropped significantly to 4.59.
Beltrami has 3,146 cases and 54 deaths, Crow Wing County has 5,217 cases and 85 deaths, and Itasca County has 3,237 cases and 51 deaths.
The total number of COVID-19 cases in Minnesota is 506,376 with 489,279 no longer isolated. There were seven confirmed deaths reported in the state last Wednesday, six Thursday, nine Friday, six Saturday, five Sunday and zero Monday.
Of all the confirmed cases in Minnesota, 38,753 are health care workers. The total number of people hospitalized over the last week is 113 with 24 in ICU.
The Minnesota Department of Health encourages Minnesotans to continue following public health guidance by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, frequently washing hands, and staying home when sick. Even if you do not have symptoms, you can spread the virus to others.
