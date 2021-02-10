Cuyuna Regional Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Rob Westin, M.D., will speak about benefits of being vaccinated against COVID-19 in a brief, virtual seminar Feb. 12. Go to https://www.facebook.com/crosbycares/ at 11 a.m. to view the presentation.
Among the information Dr. Westin will discuss is how two doses of the vaccine are required, how they will be administered, when the vaccine becomes effective and why people will need to continue wearing a mask after they are vaccinated. He will also speak about potential allergic reactions and other complications of the vaccine. Following the presentation, Dr. Westin will be available on-line to answer participant’s individual questions via chat.
A board-certified family physician, Dr. Westin has practiced at CRMC since 1995. He has special interests in diabetes, pediatrics and sports medicine. He earned his Medical Degree at the University of Minnesota School of Medicine and completed his residency at the Duluth Family Practice Program.
