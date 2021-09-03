Starting Sept. 15, Cass County Public Health will hold “Walk-In Wednesdays” COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics.

The clinics will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Cass County Health, Human and Veterans Services Building, 400 Michigan Ave., Walker.

Register at https://prepmod.health.state.mn.us/ then find a clinic by searching for name of location: Cass County.

The following free vaccines will be available: *Pfizer, ages 12 and up; *Johnson & Johnson, ages 18 and up (*based on availability); and Moderna, ages 18 and up.

For additional information or to register by phone call (218) 547-6847 or 547-6839.

