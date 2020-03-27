BRAINERD — Crossing Arts is committed to the health and safety of its guests, artists and staff, and amid the COVID-19 pandemic has decided to remain closed to the public through April 30.

The scheduled exhibit Young at Art, Second Saturday events, Studio Wednesday classes, Featured Artist events, workshops, and all other events at Crossing Arts are cancelled until further notice. Depending on the status of COVID-19 in the area, the closing may be extended longer.

Crossing Arts staff will be working closely with artists to make arrangements to pick up their artwork that is in the gift shop. Further information will be made on this at a later date, so artists are encourage to wait until a schedule is put in place.

