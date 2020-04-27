During the COVID-19 pandemic we hear frequently about the economic impact on many small businesses and the health care system.
While the general public is quick to notice and comment on the inability to frequent bars and restaurants, or get a haircut, few are speaking out about not being able to get their teeth cleaned. While in the short-term this may not seem like a big problem, the dental industry has major concerns about what will happen if they are not able to return to practice in the near future.
Many dental clinics in Minnesota — especially in rural areas — are at risk of permanently closing, following recent CDC recommendations to remain open only for emergency procedures. The Minnesota Dental Association (MDA), which represents nearly three quarters of practicing dentists in the state, is calling on the Minnesota Board of Dentistry, the Minnesota Department of Health and the Governor’s office to provide guidance for dentists on when and how they can reopen to serve patients for non-emergent care.
According to the American Dental Association, 97 percent of practices are either only open for emergency care or closed entirely. Dentists are reporting that their revenues, on average, are down 95 percent from what is typical. The fear for many Minnesota dentists is that they will be forced to close due to financial strain.
There are multiple consequences that may result from permanent closures, job losses are one, but lack of access to dental care may also result in increased patients visiting emergency rooms for dental issues. There are about two million hospital emergency department visits each year in the U.S. for dental issues. It is unknown how much this number might increase if dental practices go out of business and can no longer provide both non-emergent and emergent care.
On March 23, Gov. Tim Walz signed Executive Order 20-15, which created a small business loan program during the COVID-10 Peacetime Emergency. Currently, dental clinics are not eligible to access these loans, which range from $2,500 to $35,000. Dental clinics are under serious financial strain while simultaneously staying open to provide emergency services to lessen the burden on emergency rooms.
While dentists are doing their part to support the intent to protect providers and Minnesotans while preserving PPE and resources, they are asking for guidance and support on how to plan for the future and avoid financial failure. The Minnesota Dental Association sent Gov. Walz a letter March 24 respectively requesting that the he expand the eligibility for these loans to include dental clinics. The association has not received a response from the governor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.