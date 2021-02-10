Three people were arrested Monday on the sale and use of controlled substances, specifically methamphetamine, and other related charges pursuant to a multi-faceted ongoing investigation by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.
Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch reports that deputies conducted a traffic stop in Pine River Township to investigate traffic violations. A passenger, Theresa Mead, 43, of Pine River was arrested for conditions of release violations relating to a previous charge.
Another passenger, William Smetana, 49, was arrested for third-degree drug possession and a large amount of suspected methamphetamine and currency related to the sale of methamphetamine, which was seized.
Both were transported to the Cass County Detention Center with formal charges are pending.
A search warrant was also issued and executed at a hotel room at Northern Lights Casino Hotel in Walker. During the search, officers located and seized suspected methamphetamine.
Sherrie Smetana, 47, of St. Cloud was arrested and transported to the Cass County Detention Center on drug possession and child endangerment charges.
Assisting in the Investigation was the Crow Wing County LADID Drug Task Force.
