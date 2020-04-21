As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact communities, the Minnesota Department of Human Services has revised the Emergency Food Assistance Program (EFAP) in order to expand income standards.

Households that are now at or below 300 percent of the weekly Federal Poverty Level (FPL) are eligible to receive EFAP commodity food.

The Walker Food Shelf has updated local eligibility requirements in order to serve those who need food assistance.  Based on 300 percent of the FPL, income eligibility is currently:

Family size    Annual Income

One        $0-$38,280

Two        $38,281-$51,720

Three        $51,721-$65,160

Four        $65,161-$78,600

Five        $78,601-$92,040

Six         $92,041-$105,480

Seven        $105,481-$118,920

Eight        $118,921-$132,360

Add $4,480 of allowable income for each additional member.

The Walker Food Shelf distributes food every first, second, third and fifth Tuesday from noon to 3 p.m. and from 4 to 7 the fourth Tuesday. Curb-side food box distribution are on a “first-come first-served” basis, however, no early distributions are available. Verbal registration is quick and all volunteers are using gloves, masks and social distancing in order to secure a safe environment.

As the food shelf enters their final week of the 2020 MN FoodShare fundraising campaign, they can continue to earn a pro-rated share of state funds based on the amount of money raised and a credit for food donations collected.  Private food donations of any kind can be brought to the food shelf on each Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. A convenient doorbell is available at the rear entrance for drop off.

Individual financial donations can be easily made through:

Facebook.com/WalkerAreaFoodShelf using Paypal or debit/credit card

WalkerFoodShelf.com using Paypal or debit/credit card

• U.S. Mail at P.O. Box 1101, Walker, MN 56484 (no cash)

• In person (no cash,) at 8243 Industrial Rd. NW, Walker, MN on each Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.  Please use doorbell at rear entrance.

Follow www.Facebook.com/WalkerAreaFoodShelf for important information regarding WAFS and their continued efforts to serve the Walker community.

