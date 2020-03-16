To support health and wellness in our communities, Essentia Health is waiving the fee for E-visits related to screening and evaluation of respiratory symptoms and concerns related to COVID-19.
In addition to COVID-19 screenings, E-visits cost only $30 for 20 common conditions, including:
• Allergy symptoms
• Bug bites, including tick bites
• Colds
• Eye infections such as conjunctivitis (pink eye)
• Irritable bowel syndrome
• Lower back pain
• Mouth sores
• Stye, a red and painful bump near the eyelid
• Skin conditions such as acne; dermatitis; diaper rash; eczema; mild burns; shingles; and tinea infections, also called ringworm
• Tobacco use
• Upper-respiratory infections, including sinus infections or influenza (flu)
• Urinary tract infections (UTIs) in women
• Vaginal yeast infections
Starting an Essentia E-visit is easy. You’ll fill out a short questionnaire. Your answers will be reviewed by an Essentia provider who will make a diagnosis and create a personalized care plan. You’ll also be given a phone number to call if you have any questions or concerns about your care plan.
If you’re 18 or older and live in Minnesota, Wisconsin or North Dakota, you can use this convenient and cost-effective online service. You don’t have to be an Essentia patient to have an E-visit. Start an E-visit at https://www.essentiahealth.org/services/e-visit/
