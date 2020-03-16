As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Essentia Health has made the difficult decision to restrict visitors at hospitals. This is being done to protect patients and staff, and prevent the spread of this virus.
“Our top priority is the safety and wellbeing of our patients, staff and the communities we are privileged to serve,” the press release said.
No visitors are allowed, except in the following circumstances:
• Inpatients: Visitors only will be allowed based on compassionate-care needs. Family members are advised to call the hospital/unit before coming.
• Emergency department: One visitor for pediatric, vulnerable adult, trauma or other patient requiring communication to a health care team on their behalf.
• Pediatric patients: One adult visitor will be allowed per patient.
• Labor and delivery patients: One adult visitor will be allowed per patient.
• Neonatal intensive care unit: One parent is permitted to visit at a time.
All other visitors will be asked to leave the hospital. Additionally, no visitors who are ill will be allowed.
“We encourage family and friends to use alternative methods of communication with patients, such as phone calls, Facetime, Skype or other digital channels.
“We recognize this change will be difficult, but we believe it is necessary to protect our patients and staff from spreading illness.”
This policy went into effect at noon Monday and will continue indefinitely.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.