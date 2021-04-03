Essentia Health is celebrating a major milestone in the fight against COVID-19. Last week Essentia administered its 100,000th vaccine dose.
“We have been presented with many numbers in the past year: cases, tests and, unfortunately, deaths from COVID-19,” said Essentia Health CEO David C. Herman, MD. “This number is different from the others in that it represents protection from COVID-19, and with it the hope that our communities can recover and heal from the difficulties of the previous year. I am very grateful for those who developed the vaccines, and proud of the Essentia Health team whose heroic efforts have administered the vaccine to as many people as possible, as quickly as possible.”
Essentia dispensed its first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in mid-December. Now equipped with vaccine from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, our pace has accelerated thanks to increased supply. All three vaccines have been proven safe, effective and the surest way out of this pandemic.
Essentia has reached this monumental milestone by setting up ambitious vaccination efforts across Minnesota, Wisconsin and North Dakota. We have utilized space inside and outside of our facilities throughout the communities we serve to administer doses quickly and efficiently.
Essentia Health also recognizes that not everyone has easy access to transportation, which creates a barrier to immunization. That’s why it has set up a robust network of mobile teams that allows them to bring vaccine directly to those in need, as well as people from underrepresented populations. This effort aligns with our mission to make a healthy difference in people’s lives.
While proud of this achievement, Essentia is continuously working to enhance capacity and refine our processes so that we can deliver even more vaccine. For example, patients and non-patients alike who meet their state’s eligibility criteria can schedule a shot through MyChart — our online patient portal — or by calling our toll-free number at (833) 494-0836. Please note that appointments are dependent on vaccine supply at each location.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.