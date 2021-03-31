The public is invited to contact Essentia Health to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.
To make it even easier for patients and non-patients alike to receive their vaccination, appointments can be scheduled one of two ways.
First, appointments can be scheduled quickly and easily through MyChart, our online patient portal. Second, patients and community members can call Essentia at (833) 494-0836 to schedule their vaccination appointment.
To sign up for MyChart, visit EssentiaHealth.org and click on the MyChart button in the upper right-hand corner; then click “sign up.” There is also a MyChart app for smart devices.
All three vaccines (Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson) have undergone highly rigorous testing by the Food and Drug Administration that has ensured their safety, and millions of people now have received vaccines worldwide. They are proven to be highly effective, and individuals who are eligible are encouraged to receive any vaccine offered to them.
Additional information regarding the COVID-19 vaccine can be found by visiting EssentiaHealth.org and clicking on the “vaccine distribution” link at the top of the page.
