BRAINERD — Essentia Health has updated its visitor policy at all facilities. The policy continues to protect our patients and staff from the transmission of COVID-19 while also keeping in mind the emotional well-being of our patients and their loved ones.
Effective immediately, Essentia Health will implement visitor hours between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. daily at hospitals and clinics. One adult visitor at a time will be allowed per patient in all clinic, hospital and procedural patient care areas, including the emergency department. Chaplains and clergy will also be allowed to visit hospital patients.
Visitor restrictions for patients who are positive for COVID-19 will remain the same. No visitors will be allowed for COVID-19 positive patients except in end-of-life situations. This continues to follow our precautions to prevent the spread of the virus.
Full details of the visitor policy including allowed exceptions are available on our website.
Visitors entering Essentia Health facilities must use designated entrances and will be screened for COIVD-19. Visitors will not be admitted if they are symptomatic. All visitors are required to wear a mask at all times while in our facility. We encourage visitors to bring their own masks, but we will provide one if necessary.
The visitor policy is reassessed on a routine basis and is subject to change.
