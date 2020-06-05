Gov. Tim Walz recently signed Executive Order 20-70, allowing bars and restaurants to expand outdoor dining to Trunk Highway right-of-way space, where commercial activity is normally restricted.
This action, which is is effective immediately upon approval by the Minnesota Executive Council, will help provide flexibility for businesses without existing outdoor dining space and help improve the public health by allowing more space for distancing in outdoor dining.
“We are committed to supporting our small businesses through this pandemic,” said Gov. Walz. “This action will help mitigate the economic impacts of COVID-19 on our bars and restaurants, allow for a little more distance in outdoor dining, and help our beloved neighborhood businesses make ends meet.”
Under the Stay Safe Order, bars and restaurants are allowed and encouraged to offer outdoor dining with safety precautions in place. Under Executive Order 20-63, bars and restaurants that serve food outside are required to protect the health and safety of Minnesotans, including maintaining social distancing and requiring masks for employees.
