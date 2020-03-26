ST. PAUL — Governor Tim Walz signed Executive Order 20-13 that authorizes the Minnesota National Guard to provide assistance during the COVID-19 peacetime emergency.
The Minnesota National Guard’s initial mission is to transport personal protective equipment (PPE) in storage at Camp Ripley to the Minnesota Department of Health warehouse in Saint Paul and also assist with planning and coordination of PPE supply delivery through the State Emergency Operations Center.
Executive Order 20-13 helps address the critically low supply of PPE in Minnesota’s hospitals and health care facilities, as well as the delivery delays from the federal government’s Strategic National Stockpile.
“In times of need, Minnesotans pull together to make sure we have the resources and supplies we need to get through challenges,” said Governor Walz. “Minnesota’s hospitals, health care facilities, and first responders are in desperate need of personal protective equipment, and I’m grateful to have the Minnesota National Guard’s partnership in delivering these supplies for Minnesotans.”
The Minnesota Department of Health’s request to activate the Minnesota National Guard for this mission was vetted through the State Emergency Operations Center logistics unit.
This activation of the Minnesota National Guard is effective immediately and is active through the duration of the COVID-19 peacetime emergency.
