During these interesting times, Faith in Action for Cass County volunteers are adapting to safely provide help to people in their communities.
Gov. Walz’s Executive Order 20-20 listed transportation and food delivery programs as essential services and a select group of Faith in Action volunteers are continuing to give rides to medical appointments and grocery stores. Volunteers have seen an increase in meals on wheels requests and are delivering groceries, supplies and prescriptions to people who are staying at home.
As they try to stay safe, Faith in Action is asking riders to sit in the back passenger-side of the car for social distancing. Volunteers are keeping cars sanitized before and after rides and wait in their cars during appointments. They are also wearing gloves and face masks and asking riders to do the same.
A Stitch in Time Saves Lives is a local group supplying cloth masks for volunteers to use. When volunteers make a home delivery, they leave items at the door and knock, then wait at a safe distance away to greet the person who opens the door.
“We limit the number of rides and deliveries to essential trips and match the same volunteer to one household as much as possible. We have to be creative in how we help one another,” stated Director Theresa Eclov, “because we all need to stay connected in order to get through this.”
Many volunteers are staying safe at home themselves, and they would love to spend time visiting with their friends and neighbors on the phone, and even get to know some new friends. This is also a good time to check on those local resources for planning for the future and those “what ifs.” Take time to learn more about what is happening and available in your community. Many things are now available for free online like caregiver support classes or yoga and exercise groups.
Faith in Action for Cass County is a community-based, non-profit organization providing non-medical assistance to older adults, veterans, adults with disabilities, and other individuals experiencing difficult circumstances, including caregivers in need of support. Volunteers provide essential transportation, telephone visiting, groceries, medications and meal deliveries. It continues to connect folks isolated in their homes with volunteers who enjoy chatting and visiting by email. Just call Faith in Action at (218) 675-5435 or go to www.faithinactioncass.com to get connected.
