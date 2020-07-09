The Minnesota College Athletic Conference announced this week that fall sports have been cancelled, including football and volleyball at Central Lakes College, in light of COVID-19 and the importance of player and coach safety.
“We are wholeheartedly disappointed that our Raider athletes won’t be able to compete this fall, but we have always put the health and safety of our students first,” said Dr. Hara Charlier, president of Central Lakes College. “We are so proud of each of our amazing athletes. Each student has a great deal to be proud of, both in the classroom and on the court or field. We look forward to seeing them back out there as soon as possible.”
Jim Russell, CLC athletic director, said anytime a game or a season is canceled, it’s disappointing.
“We provide such a great venue at CLC to give these students leadership and direction in life. But everything we do in athletics has always been about safety. This is, right now, the best decision that had to be made.”
Mary Sam, CLC dean of Students, Equity and Inclusion added, “Our coaches and staff will continue to inspire, transform lives, develop leaders and support our student athletes during this unprecedented time. We strive to field champion teams and players, both on and off the field and court. This fall will be different — there will be no games won or state titles awarded — but we are always Raider strong.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.