April is National Alcohol Awareness Month. Are you dealing with drug or alcohol Issues? Are you or someone you know looking for or AA support groups/meeting? Are you needing to talk to a sponsor for AA?
First Call for Help 211 has resources available to help find answers to these questions and many more! Call us at (218) 326-8565 or in Cass County dial (800) 442-8565 or 2-1-1.
