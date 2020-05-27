PARK RAPIDS — The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) has confirmed the first case of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Hubbard County.
MDH informed the county of the confirmed case May 23, adding the resident is recovering at home and has no known travel history.
“The resident has been instructed to quarantine per Minnesota Department of Health guidelines and monitor for worsening symptoms,” said Marlee Morrison, Public Health Director for CHI St. Joseph’s Health and Hubbard County.
CHI St. Joseph’s Health Community Health is the public health agent for Hubbard County, and has been working in collaboration with local, regional, and state partners in response to COVID-19.
“Community spread of COVID-19 is present in Minnesota and our community, and statewide positive case numbers continue to increase. As our businesses open, we still encourage our residents to practice social distancing,” said Morrison. “Stay close to home, wear a mask when out in public and wash your hands frequently. Stay home when you are sick and contact your healthcare provider for guidance. Avoid gatherings of 10 or more people from outside your household and avoid any gathering where 6 feet of social distance cannot be maintained.”
Brian Halbasch, Hubbard County Emergency Manager agreed, stating “Hubbard County Emergency Management is working collaboratively with Public Health, as well as regional and state partners to respond and keep our residents safe and healthy. We encourage the community to follow public health recommendations.”
If you have any symptoms of COVID-19, please contact your healthcare provider to arrange for a test. Do not delay care for any urgent medical needs, COVID related or otherwise.
