The Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe (LLBO) Tribal Health Officials received notification Monday of a confirmed case of COVID-19 within the boundaries of the reservation.
Tribal Health and Indian Health Service, with guidance from the State of Minnesota Department of Health, is conducting contact tracing to identify anyone who has had contact with the infected person. The individual has known travel history with an infected family member. At this time, any individuals identified to have come into contact with the infected person will be asked to quarantine for 14 days.
Health Service Director Brian Brunelle shared his concern for the affected individual and emphasized the importance of partnerships.
“Leech Lake has strong leadership, tribal health and an incident management team working everyday to keep our residents safe and healthy,” said Brunelle. “By working collaboratively with all reservation departments and state agencies, we’ll be able to better monitor and contain this outbreak and deliver needed resources and supplies to the people of Leech Lake.”
It is more important now than ever to practice the guidelines put in place. COVID-19 often causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever, cough and shortness of breath. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
What should I do if I have symptoms or think I have been exposed to COVID-19?
Leech Lake Tribal Health, in collaboration with Cass Lake Indian Health Service, has set up a COVID-19 hotline. The hotline numbers are (218) 335-3426 and (218) 335-3247. The hotline is staffed from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For additional information on COVID-19, please visit, www.leechlakenews.com/coronavirus, www.cdc.gov and www.health.state.mn.us
