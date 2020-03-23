The Walker Area Food Shelf continues to revise and improve on their ability to distribute food in a precautionary manner. Changes are made daily in order to control the spread of COVID-19 and ensure that the Walker community remains safe.
The current Minnesota FoodShare March Fundraising Campaign has been extended to run through April 30. Participation in this annual fundraising campaign allows food shelves to earn a pro-rated share of state funds. This share is determined by the amount of money the Waller Food Shelf raises, as well as a credit for food donations collected through April.
This is the only statewide effort where every dollar donated goes directly to food shelves to purchase food for those in need.
Now, more than ever, the collection and distribution of food is vital for those in need. Private food donations of any kind can be brought to the food shelf each Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. A convenient doorbell is available at the rear entrance for drop off.
All other household items, furniture and clothing cannot be accepted at this time.
The third annual “Soup Pop-Up Sale” fundraiser is still going strong and the freezer is stocked with homemade soup ready for the dinner table. The Green Scene has prepared four selections — sweet potato coconut curry, potato bacon, cheeseburger and chili. Each frozen quart is $12 and can be ordered through any board member, by calling/texting (218) 209-2681 or email order to wafs.sales@gmail.com
All orders will be available for pick-up at the Green Scene beginning April 1.
Individual financial donations will also contribute to the success of the March campaign and can be made easily through:
• Any local church
• Facebook.com/WalkerAreaFoodShelf using Paypal or debit/credit card
• WalkerFoodShelf.com using Paypal or debit/credit card
• US Mail to P.O. Box 1101, Walker, MN 56484 (no cash)
• In person (no cash) at 8243 Industrial Rd. NW on each Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Use doorbell at rear entrance.
Follow www.Facebook.com/WalkerAreaFoodShelf for important information regarding efforts to keep the Walker community safe.
