The following garden classes  will be held at The Hub, next to the Post Office in Hackensack; time will be 10:30-11:30 a.m. Classes are free; donations are appreciated. Please wear a face mask and social distance. For more information call Mary at 675-5818.

March 16 — Shade gardening: lily of the valley, ajuga, wild ginger, hostas, coral bells

March 23 — Eradicating lawn weeds such as Creeping Charlie

March 30 — House plants and clematis

April 6 — Espalier, training plants

April 20 — Planting class. This class will be held at Country Garden Center, Hwy. 371, Backus (218) 947-4545. Fee is $17.50, includes basket, soil, additives and maintenance until late May. Extra charge for plants of your choice.

