ST. PAUL — The next steps for the state’s COVID-19 response that will combat the spread of COVID-19 and help ensure Minnesota hospitals are not overrun were announced last week.
Gov. Tim Walz said the plan continues combatting community spread of COVID-19 while getting students back in the classroom and supporting Minnesotans’ quality of life. Following the announcement, the governor signed into law a $216 million economic relief package to support small businesses and workers impacted by the pandemic.
“The sun is rising across Minnesota. Vaccines have arrived and the light at the end of the tunnel is much brighter today than it was at the beginning of this four-week dial back,” Gov. Walz said. “There is strong evidence we are starting to turn a corner thanks to the hard work of Minnesotans over the last few weeks to keep each other safe. But we aren’t out of the woods yet. This way forward will help bridge the gap to vaccination by continuing to protect hospital capacity while prioritizing getting our kids back in the classroom and supporting Minnesotans’ quality of life.”
Executive Order 20-103 modifies and extends the current COVID-19 restrictions imposed under Executive Order 20-99 that includes restaurants and bars remaining closed for indoor, in-person dining until Jan. 11. Restaurants and bars are allowed to open outdoor seating starting Saturday at 50 percent capacity (100 maximum, four people per table all seated). Other limits on outdoor dining include that outdoor shelters cannot be fully enclosed and restaurants and bars must close for outdoor dining between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m.
Community spread is still high and Minnesota remains in the high-risk category — even with the most recent “pause,” but case growth is moving in the right direction. The governor said he is balancing the reality of community spread, concerns about protecting hospital capacity with the economy and the well-being of Minnesotans.
As Minnesota approaches 4,500 deaths, hospitalization rates and community spread put Minnesota well above the high-risk threshold and are still significantly higher than this summer and fall. Hospitals remain concerned about capacity as COVID-19 continues to spread in our communities across Minnesota.
Modifications to the existing restrictions include
• Bars, restaurants and breweries are ordered to remain closed for indoor dining until Jan. 11. The new Executive Order allows outdoor dining service at 50 percent capacity with a maximum of 100 people and tables limited to four people. Indoor entertainment venues, event spaces, and similar establishments remain closed.
Wedding receptions, private parties and celebrations all remain paused.
• Social gatherings indoors will be limited to two households with a maximum of 10 people. Social gatherings outdoor will be limited to three households with a maximum of 15 people.
• Gyms, fitness centers and similar establishments can open at 25 percent capacity with masking with a maximum of 100 people starting Saturday. There must be 12 feet of social distancing and no group fitness classes until January 4. Pools remain closed.
• Organized youth and high school sports are able to resume practices Jan. 4. Games are not able to resume.
• Outdoor entertainment such as public skating rinks can open to 25 percent capacity up to 100 people with 6 feet social distancing.
• Indoor entertainment will remain closed until Jan. 11.
• Entertainment venues such as movie theaters, bowling alleys, etc. will remain closed.
• In-person learning at elementary schools can reopen Jan. 18 (hybrid or in-person) with mandated masking and COVID testing. The testing will be supported by the State with funding request that is heading to the Legislature.
• General retail remains open at 100 percent with COVID precautions including social distancing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.