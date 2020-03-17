ST. PAUL — Gov. Tim Walz issued Executive Order 20-01 last Friday, declaring a peacetime emergency in Minnesota and unveiled legislative proposals to prepare for the COVID-19 pandemic.
These actions came in conjunction with the Minnesota Department of Health announcing new community mitigation strategies to limit the spread of the virus, which has climbed past 50 with multiple cases of community transmission.
“The safety and well-being of Minnesotans is my top priority and we are working around the clock to combat the spread of COVID-19,” said Gov. Walz. “I am declaring a peacetime emergency in Minnesota to ensure the State is able respond to more rapidly to issues as they arrive. We’re looking to the future and preparing for the next chapters of this pandemic as it continues to evolve.”
Monday afternoon, the governor signed Executive Order 20-04 to order the temporary closure of Minnesota restaurants and bars to dine-in customers. He also ordered the temporary closure of other places of public accommodation and amusement, including theaters, museums, fitness centers, and community clubs.
Gov. Walz also signed Executive Order 20-05 to strengthen Minnesota’s Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund and ensure that workers who are not able to work as a result of COVID-19 have benefits available. Specifically, this Executive Order will waive the employer surcharge and allow the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development to pay unemployment benefits immediately, providing fast relief to employees who need it.
“As the cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota continue to climb, we must take decisive action to curb the spread of this pandemic and protect the health and safety of Minnesotans,” the governor said. “This is a challenging time for business owners, employees, children and families alike. We must come together as One Minnesota to care for our neighbors and slow the spread of COVID-19.”
In addition to declaring a peacetime state of emergency, Gov. Walz also unveiled a package of legislative proposals to better prepare our health care system and provide relief to Minnesotans affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Governor is requesting immediate assistance from the Legislature in creating a COVID emergency fund, removing financial barriers for Minnesotans who need to be tested, expanding the use of paid sick time, and providing long-term care facilities with more resources, among other recommendations.
The full list of businesses affected by this rule closing is below:
• Restaurants, food courts, cafes, coffeehouses, and other places of public accommodation offering food or beverage for on-premises consumption. This excludes institutional and in-house food cafeterias for businesses, hospitals, and long-term care facilities;
• Bars, taverns, brew pubs, breweries, microbreweries, distilleries, wineries, tasting rooms, clubs, and other places of public accommodation that offer alcoholic beverages for on-premises consumption;
• Hookah bars, cigar bars, and vaping lounges offering their products for on-premises consumption;
• Theaters, cinemas, museums, and indoor and outdoor performance venues;
• Gymnasiums, fitness centers, recreation centers, indoors sports facilities, indoor exercise facilities, exercise studios, and spas;
• Amusement parks, arcades, bingo halls, bowling alleys, indoor climbing facilities, skating rinks, trampoline parks, and other similar recreational or entertainment facilities;
• Facilities of country clubs, golf clubs, boating or yacht clubs, sports or athletic clubs, and dining clubs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.