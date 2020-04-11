ST. PAUL — Both the Minnesota House and Senate recently passed a bill that Gov. Tim Walz signed that provides occupational protections for certain workers who contract COVID-19 on the job.
The bill, co-authored by Sen. Justin Eichorn, R-Grand Rapids, specifies that certain frontline workers, including health care workers, police officers, paramedics, corrections officers and others are eligible for expedited workers’ compensation benefits for health issues that may arise due to the coronavirus.
“Minnesotans came together — labor organizations, businesses, Democrats, and Republicans — to move this legislation forward,” Gov. Walz said. “Our first responders and front-line workers are making tremendous sacrifices, and it’s our duty to protect them as best we can. This law does exactly that.”
The legislation guarantees that people in high-risk jobs who contract COVID-19 while performing their occupational duties are eligible for workers’ compensation benefits with a lower burden of having to prove the infection was a direct result of their job. Those Individuals with confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 will be presumed to have an occupational disease, thereby making them eligible for workers’ compensation benefits under state law. Most licensed peace officers, firefighters, paramedics, nurses, health care workers, correction officers, workers at secure state facilities, workers at long-term care facilities, and child care providers are among the classes of workers included in the bill.
“As we continue to fight the COVID-19 pandemic across our nation, Minnesota has asked our public servants to report to work every day on our behalf to protect lives,” said Sen. Eichorn. “These individuals do this without the slightest hesitation despite the risks involved, and because of these sacrifices, they deserve to know we’ve got their backs if and when they get sick.”
Rep. John Persell, DFL-Bemidji, voted in favor of the legislation and issued the following statement. “First responders and health care workers put themselves at risk every day to keep Minnesotans safe and healthy. These individuals deserve to know that we have their backs. We owe it to them to ensure they are covered by workers’ compensation if they contract COVID-19.”
The provisions of the bill expire May 1, 2021.
