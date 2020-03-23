ST. PAUL — Governor Tim Walz has signed Ch. 70 S.F. 4334 into law, allocating $200 million toward an emergency and long-term grant program to respond to the needs of health care and long-term care facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our health care facilities are Minnesota’s first line of defense against COVID-19,” Gov. Walz said. “I am proud of this urgent, bipartisan action to support our state’s health care infrastructure during this unprecedented public health event.”
The bill appropriates $50 million to the state’s public health response contingency account and $150 million to create a health care response fund which would be used to distribute grants. Any funds still in the account on Feb. 1, 2021, will be returned to the General Fund.
“These investments will help ensure Minnesotans can access the care they need and better ensure hospitals, clinics, and other health care facilities are prepared to provide it. We are committed to working with the Walz Administration and the Minnesota Senate to help Minnesotans navigate this public health emergency,” said Rep. John Persell, DFL-Bemidj.
The Minnesota Department of Health today announced March 17 that the number of COVID-19 cases in Minnesota hadrisen to 60, including cases of community transmission with no known travel link. Gov. Walz announced March 16 the temporary closure of Minnesota restaurants and bars to dine-in customers as well as the closure of other places of public accommodation and amusement.
On March 15, Gov. Walz announced the temporary closure of Minnesota K-12 public schools to students in order for school administrators and teachers to make long-term plans for the continuity of education and essential services during the COVID-19 pandemic. This action includes provisions to provide care for the children of health care professionals, first responders, and emergency workers, and requires schools to continue providing meals to students in need. Last week, the Governor declared a peacetime emergency in Minnesota and endorsed community mitigation strategies to combat the spread of COVID-19.
