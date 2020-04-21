The Hackensack Lakes Area Community Foundation has started the new Hackensack-Backus Relief Fund that will meet critical needs as both areas face the sweeping and unprecedented effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hosted by the Initiative Foundation on GiveMN, this fund will be used to make grants to nonprofits and local units of government to address the economic impacts of reduced and lost work resulting from the outbreak; to meet immediate needs of economically vulnerable populations caused by coronavirus-related closures; and to respond to increased demands placed on our stressed social support systems. Over the long-term, the fund can support recovery needs that will inevitably arise.
Gifts to this fund can support services that help those whose jobs are affected or will be affected in the near future, help those who face food scarcity and help those whose household utilities or housing may be affected, and more. The hope is that people join in growing this fund for maximum local impact. Visit www.GiveMN.org for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.