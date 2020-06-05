Both the Sweetheart Days and Chainsaw Carving Event have been cancelled for 2020.

The Hackensack Chamber of Commerce regretfully announces that in compliance with the governor’s Stay Safe Plan, Sweetheart Days (July 7-11) and the Chainsaw Event (Sept. 25-27) have both been cancelled. Based on the Stay Safe plan, there are no opening dates for large public gatherings (festivals, sporting events, large concerts) listed in any of the phases of the Stay Safe Plan. The Hackensack Chamber looks forward to seeing you in 2021.

