Both the Sweetheart Days and Chainsaw Carving Event have been cancelled for 2020.
The Hackensack Chamber of Commerce regretfully announces that in compliance with the governor’s Stay Safe Plan, Sweetheart Days (July 7-11) and the Chainsaw Event (Sept. 25-27) have both been cancelled. Based on the Stay Safe plan, there are no opening dates for large public gatherings (festivals, sporting events, large concerts) listed in any of the phases of the Stay Safe Plan. The Hackensack Chamber looks forward to seeing you in 2021.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.