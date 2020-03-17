Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning (HCLL) announces the cancellation of its scheduled programs for the remainder of March, with a decision to follow later regarding the April programs.
The March 24 and 31 programs have been cancelled. Minnesota Department of Health guidelines for coronavirus mitigation say that in the vulnerable age category, gatherings of more than 10 should not occur, nor in venues which put folks closer than four feet of each other.
HCLL will attempt to reschedule the speakers for its fall series, and extends thanks to all HCLL supporters as the community pulls together to keep citizens safe.
