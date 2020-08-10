Heartland Lakes Development Commission has created the Hubbard County COVID-19 Business Assistance Program to provide emergency financial assistance for businesses that are experiencing financial hardships due to pandemic related restrictions.
The program is funded through participation agreements with local governments within the County that have received Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF) resources provided to State, Territorial, Local and Tribal Governments under section 601(a) of the Social Security Act, as added by section 5001 of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (“CARES Act”).
The goals and objectives of this program are:
• To provide emergency financial assistance for businesses that are experiencing financial hardships due to the COVID – 19 related restrictions.
• Allocate CARES Act resources to this program from governmental units that have received excess funding.
• Ensure that this assistance will be beneficial to the business and in compliance with the Federal appropriation.
• Facilitate business survival, especially for small businesses during this pandemic.
• Enhance, to the greatest extent possible the retention of jobs throughout the County.
In order to be eligible for the funding, a business must be able to demonstrate that they were directly and adversely affected by COVID-19 by documenting at least a 30 percent reduction in revenues as calculated by monthly sales from the period March 1 through June 30, compared to the prior year sales for the same time period. In addition, the business must have a physical commercial location in Hubbard County, be registered with the Minnesota Secretary of State, be able to demonstrate financial viability and be current on all financial obligations as of March 1.
The maximum amount of assistance available is $20,000 that will be determined by the actual economic injury to the business, financial need and availability of grant funds. The deadline for submitting applications is Aug. 21. Applications may be submitted through the online portal at www.heartlandlakesdevelopment.com or by completing an application form. Applications are available at several locations throughout the County or by contacting Mary Thompson, executive director of Heartland Lakes Development Commission at (218) 368-7980 or mthompson@hrdc.org
