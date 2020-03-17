In an effort to reduce the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) all performances by the Heartland Symphony Orchestra are being cancelled for the 2020 Spring season.
This includes the concert scheduled for April 2 at the Log Church in Crosslake, the concert scheduled for April 4 at the Charles D. Martin Auditorium of the Little Falls Community High School in Little Falls, and the concert scheduled for April 5 concert in Tornstrom Auditorium in Brainerd.
To sponsors and advertisers
All sponsorships and advertising revenue already received for the 2020 Spring season will be listed in the program booklet for the 2020-2021 season.
To ticket holders
If you have already purchased tickets for the 2020 Spring season, we are happy to exchange your tickets for tickets for Heartland Symphony Orchestra’s upcoming 2020-21 season performances.
You may also donate your ticket. Your tax-deductible donation today means that the next time you join us for a concert, the orchestra will be here to share the joy of live music with you once more, as a healthy, vibrant and financially secure organization.
Live Broadcasts
As our community confronts a global health crisis, the Heartland Symphony Orchestra will continue sharing performances that provide strength, comfort and joy through video rebroadcasts and livestreams.
Live Performances
When this crisis passes and recovery begins, Heartland Symphony Orchestra hopes to reschedule the premier of Symphony in C Major by Quinn Mason, winner of the 2020 Composer’s Competition. The HSO’s conductor and musicians are also committed to providing small concerts at local venues as they become available.
Please check the website for more information: www.HeartlandSymphony.com
