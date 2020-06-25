DULUTH — In a time of increasing stress on the farm, a free and confidential service is available to help farmers in the Northland cope.
Rich Tunell, of Superior, Wis., is coordinator of the Lake Superior Community Health Center’s Rural Mental Health Care Program. An Air Force veteran with a master’s degree in clinical counseling, Tunell is happy to take calls from farmers and from miners as well. He’s also happy to head out to the farm.
“I’m willing to go out there and meet the farmers where they are at or most comfortable talking — even if that means in the fields or barnyard.” said Tunell, 54.
Funded with a grant from the Miller-Dwan Foundation, the program is patterned after a similar program that has served famers in central and southern Minnesota since the 1990s.
Ted Matthews, a psychologist who lives in Hutchinson, Minnesota, founded and leads that program. He says COVID-19 has only increased the stress on farmers.
“I’ve never seen farms — ever — that are in as dire a situation as now,” Matthews said. “I can’t think of a farm that’s not losing money. Prices are down in everything: corn, milk, soybeans. Name it, and the prices are down.”
COVID-19 has leveled an indirect economic hit on farms in a multitude of ways, Matthews said. For example, ethanol plants are closed because they can’t make money when gas prices are so low. That means corn farmers have lost a major customer. Economic challenges are the most formidable forms of stress for farmers, he said.
Across much of Minnesota, farmers struggling to cope know Matthews’ number. Now, farmers in the North can turn to Tunell.
Tunell emphasized that the service is free and confidential, with no obligation placed on his clients.
“I’m willing to be someone who’s unbiased and nonjudgmental and come alongside them where they’re at,” he said.
The mission of Lake Superior Community Health Center is “Improving Access to Quality Health Care for All.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.