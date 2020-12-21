The Minnesota State High School League announced in-person practice for winter sports and activities will begin Jan. 4.
Member schools have the option to begin in-person participation at a later date if it best aligns with their district’s COVID-19 response plan.
On Jan. 4, gymnastics, girls and boys basketball, girls and boys hockey, wrestling, boys swimming and diving, girls and boys nordic skiing and girls and boys alpine skiing may begin in-person practice. The Dance season may resume in-person practice sessions also; and the adapted Floor Hockey may begin its training season
The Minnesota State High School League will continue to work with the Minnesota Department of Health and the League’s Sports Medicine Advisory Committee to review and update the Sports and Activities Guidance and Information that will further clarify, reinforce and implement the commitment to providing the safest environment for all involved.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.