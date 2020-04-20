ST. PAUL — A week-long statewide homemade mask drive to encourage Minnesotans to create homemade masks for donation and highlight the importance of workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic was launched by Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan.
Minnesotans can deliver homemade masks Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to their local fire department. Fire departments will then deliver the masks to local congregate living facilities for their employees and residents to wear.
“Those working in congregate living facilities are on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Gov. Walz. “While homemade masks will not replace personal protective equipment, they go a long way in preventing the wearer’s germs from infecting others. I am asking Minnesota’s crafters, sewers, and creatives to step up and help out their community.”
“Every community has a local fire station ready to respond in times of need, and the COVID-19 pandemic is no different,” said John Harrington, Commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety. “We’re grateful for the partnership of fire departments across the state for helping us get homemade masks delivered to where they’re needed most.”
