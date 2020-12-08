The COVID-19 pandemic has changed our lives and put a lot of stress on all of us. In a way, it has shown us some of the simple things in life that we used to take for granted like going to the store, going out to eat, or getting together with family or friends.
We all owe a big debt of gratitude to the essential workers who are working in our clinics, hospitals, emergency services, nursing homes, assisted living facilities, grocery stores, gas stations and other areas to help keep us healthy, safe, and might help us feel like things are half-way normal these days.
Another group of essential workers are employed at our school. The employees at Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School have been working very hard to educate the students of the school district, transport them safely to and from school, provide lunch and breakfast for the kids, and sanitize classrooms to keep kids safe. As we know all too well, this school year has been anything but business as usual.
The school district has worked hard to adhere to all guidance from the Minnesota Department of Education and the Minnesota Department of Health regarding the safe operation of schools. The educators have taken on the enormous task of meeting the needs of in-person and remote learners, sometimes at the same time. All this while students, teachers and paraprofessionals are being sent home to quarantine or return to school after quarantine. If it sounds like a difficult situation, it’s because it is. But they’re doing it! Every day!
There is no doubt about it: COVID-19 presents a significant challenge for public education. One thing that definitely helps a school district be successful is public support and the WHA School District has enjoyed that support over the years. If you work in the school district, please know that your community supports you. If you don’t work at the school, please make sure the school employees get the message that we have their backs and we are getting through this together.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.