PARK RAPIDS — CHI St. Joseph’s Health Community Health CHI has an update to Gov. Tim Walz March 25 executive order asking Minnesota residents to stay in their homes unless absolutely necessary.
As the public health agent for Hubbard County, CHI St. Joseph’s Health Community Health wants to ensure that residents remain safe in their homes and follow the stay-at-home directive. CHI St. Joseph’s Health Community Health department is offering coordination of essential services/needs for all residents of Hubbard County, as well as other residents located within the CHI St. Joseph’s Health Hospital service area. These essential needs include groceries, medications, or other items needed for daily living.
As of Saturday there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Hubbard County, while the state of Minnesota reported a total of 398. There have been positive cases reported in Cass, Beltrami, and Mahnomen counties, however, the Minnesota Department of Health stated that they believe there are more cases in Minnesota than reported, and that the virus is circulating in communities. It is imperative to follow the stay at home order to keep our community safe.
To sign up for assistance with your essential needs, or to notify us of a resident in need of services, please call the Community Health office at 218.237.5464. Our office hours are Monday – Friday, 8:00am to 4:30pm. We also encourage residents to help those individuals and families who may need extra help during this time. Please try maintaining social distancing guidelines during this time. As a community working together, we can slow the spread and prevent illness.
The “stay at home” order is based on models developed by the Minnesota Department of Health and the University of Minnesota that suggest that the state will run out of hospital intensive care capacity before infection rates peak — leaving many Minnesotans at greater risk of death from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
