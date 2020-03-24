To protect the public’s health and the health of employees in response to the COVID-19, CHI St. Joseph’s Health is following guidelines from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Last week the MDH announced a shortage of COVID-19 laboratory testing materials, forcing the state of Minnesota to adjust its testing criteria. Testing now focuses on the highest priority specimens, including hospitalized patients, health care workers, and those in congregate living settings such as long- term care facilities.
As of Monday, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Hubbard County.
Respiratory illnesses are circulating in the community that have similar symptoms to COVID-19. There is also confirmed community spread of COVID-19 in the state of Minnesota. Most COVID-19 cases (and other respiratory illnesses) are mild and can be managed at home.
The symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure. Those who are older, have weakened or compromised immune systems, and those with chronic health conditions are at greater risk for severe illness.
Community mitigation and social distancing are crucial during this time to prevent the spread of illness. With limited testing, these are the best tools to keep the community safe, especially those who are most vulnerable.
