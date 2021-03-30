The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced $450 million in Indian Housing Block Grants to Indian tribes across the country to respond to COVID-19, including $13.1 million to Minnesota Tribes.

This funding will be used to help tribes carry out affordable housing activities to protect the safety and health of their Tribal members and communities.

The Leech Lake Band will receive $2,781,676, Red Lake Band $3,147,397, White Earth Band $2,306,518 and Mille Lacs Band $1,061,913

The Biden-Harris administration’s “Help is Here” tour will focus on showing how the American Rescue Plan provides the much-needed relief to state, local, territorial, and Tribal governments and lifts up their communities from the pandemic and economic recession.

