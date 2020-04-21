We are all aware of the unprecedented changes in our world: social distancing, face masks, rubber gloves and limited access to most buildings. Wash your hands, cough or sneeze into your arm and don’t shake hands are some of the behaviors we have had to be more mindful of.
So how do you handle keeping your vehicle as germ free as possible? Here are some suggestions that may help reduce the risk and anxiety of COVID-19 and your car.
As you approach your vehicle, keep in mind that everything you have touched is still riding along on your hands. Don’t panic! Do not touch your face or even your mask until you do the following. Once inside your vehicle remove your disposable gloves, if you are wearing them, and dispose of them in a garbage can or a zip lock bag. Whether you are or are not wearing gloves, always use hand sanitizer before removing your mask or touching your face.
Having disinfectant wipes in your vehicle is always a good idea. Wipe down the part of the door that you grabbed to close it, and also wipe down your keys and steering wheel.
Ladies, if you have a purse, you should wipe down the bottom, any straps and handles. Make sure that you dispose of these wipes in the same container that you used for your gloves.
With the shortage of some cleaning products it can be challenging to find disinfectant wipes. You can make your own and likely have all you will need right at home.
Find a container large enough to hold half of a roll of paper towels: a coffee container works well. Cut your paper towel roll in half or to the height of your container less half an inch (so lid will close properly). Mix two and a half cups of water with one quarter cup of bleach. Place paper towels in container and pour bleach mixture slowly over the towels.
Put the lid on and let the paper towels absorb the bleach mixture. They will be ready to use in just a couple of hours.
All we can do is follow CDC recommendations — do not touch your face when in public and keep the environment you are in disinfected.
Be safe and share the road.
“Keep pressing forward!”
This twice-monthly column is sponsored by Brad Spry State Farm Insurance in Walker.
