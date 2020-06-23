Join the Suicide Prevention Program in the virtual 14th annual run, walk or skate that can be done anytime between Aug. 1 and Sept. 12.
Gather friends and family and walk, run or skate to honor loved ones and help raise money for this worthy cause. Participate in any location you choose, including your own treadmill.
This is your own race at your own time, where you want. Runners can submit their results, including a photo of their time on a fitness tracker of their choice. If not happy with your results, or want to compete again, it’s just an additional $10 for a chance to beat your time. Medals will be awarded to the first, second and third place in each age category.
All participants — both runners and walkers — are encouraged to send pictures of their event, team members and share their story.
Registration is $35 per person or when four or more are registered at the same time, registration drops to $30 each! Go to www.bemidjirunwalkskate.org to register and learn more.
Want to do something now to make a difference? Join the first ever You Matter Chalk Challenge. Spread the message “#YouMatterBemidji” on sidewalk chalk art or any art and share to www.bemidjirunwalkskate.org. Participants are encouraged to be creative and send in pictures and videos.
Businesses will have the ability to showcase their staff, product and mission via social media, all while telling the community that they matter. This is a great way to share kindness and encourage a spirit of paying it forward. Fill Bemidji with the message “You Matter” in effort to show community resilience in difficult times. Families, students, churches, and agencies are all encouraged to attend. Participation in the #YouMatterBemidji campaign is free and helps spread hope.
The Beltrami Area Suicide Prevention Program works to prevent suicide through public awareness, education, reducing stigma associated with mental illness and provides resources to those touched by suicide. Help them take steps forward toward hope and participate in the 14th annual Run/Walk/Skate for Suicide Prevention and the first ever You Matter Chalk Challenge.
Paul Bunyan Communications Powered by Giga Zone is a proud sponsor of these events.
