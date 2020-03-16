Spring quarter registration is now open for Kokoro Center’s online music lessons.
Spring quarter at Kokoro begins March 30. Music lessons are available to community members of all ages, and levels of experience. Lessons are available for piano, keyboard, voice, electric guitar, acoustic guitar, ukulele, flute, clarinet, oboe, saxophone, cornet/trumpet, french horn, trombone, euphonium/baritone horn, and tuba. You can also sign up for online classes in songwriting, music theory and home recording
In response to the coronavirus pandemic, Kokoro is moving music lessons to an online format. Lessons can be enjoyed via Skype, Facebook Messenger video, Streamyard, Facetime or any video messaging platform that works for both you and your teacher.
“Here at Kokoro, we want to do our part to help slow the spread of COVID-19,” says Executive Director Kiki Carter. “We want to help protect our students and their families and our teachers, as well as the people who utilize the space at Union Church and the community at large. We wish everyone well at this difficult time.”
For more information about online music lessons, contact Kiki at kokoroperformingarts@gmail.com
