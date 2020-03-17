The following letter has been sent to all Laporte School families and staff:
Gov. Tim Walz and Education Commissioner Mary Cathryn Ricker announced that all Minnesota Public Schools will close to students starting Wednesday with the plan to resume instruction March 30.
No new educational services will be provided during this closure. Students may make up any missing assignments for quarter three and turn those in electronically to their teacher.
During the school closure for students, Laporte School District will be joining school districts and charter schools across the state to create plans to equitably distribute distance learning to our students should we need to close schools statewide for a longer period of time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Minnesota Department of Education is defining distance learning to mean that a student receives daily interaction with their licensed teacher(s) and appropriate educational materials. Our educators will be giving thoughtful planning to our distance learning plan, offering careful consideration for students in a variety of areas, including students receiving special education services, multilingual learners, students experiencing homelessness, and students who rely on meals served at school.
This closure will give staff time to plan to provide educational services in the event of a longer school closure. We will also be using the closure to deep clean the school and buses.
Go to our school website; www.laporte.k12.mn.us and take the survey found in News and Announcements. These results will help us plan for the upcoming days. We will be providing transportation and supervision for students ages 4-12 whose parents are identified as emergency workers. We also will drop off sack meals to those who request it. This survey is important for us to prepare for these services.
As always, our first priority is the safety and well-being of our students. We also want to ensure every child has access to the education they need and deserve.
We will continue to keep you informed through our website as we navigate COVID-19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.