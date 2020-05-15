ST. PAUL — After receiving bipartisan support as it passed through the state legislature, Gov. Tim Walz signed into law an extension of the Minnesota fund dedicated to the COVID-19 response.
The six new laws extend the COVID-19 Minnesota Fund that was set to expire May 11; require drug manufacturers to make drug price information public; allocate federal Help America Vote Act (HAVA) funding and ensure safe and orderly elections; prohibit marriages by minors; remove unnecessary background check fees for certain health boards; and make technical changes to various provisions governing or administered by the Department of Commerce.
“These bills are the product of bipartisan collaboration and will improve Minnesotans’ lives,” said Governor Walz. “Amid COVID-19, Minnesota remains committed to helping Minnesotans afford the medication they need to survive, ensuring Minnesotans can safely cast their ballots, and protecting our most vulnerable citizens.”
“The COVID-19 fund has saved lives,” the Governor continued. “Its extension will allow Minnesota to continue providing resources Minnesotans need to weather this pandemic.”
“Our work to improve lives hasn’t stopped during this pandemic,” said Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan. “We were proud to work with the legislature to hold drug manufacturers accountable and protect Minnesotans’ health and well-being.”
The Governor’s bill signing today included:
H.F. 1883: Extends the COVID-19 Minnesota fund used to increase testing capacity, ensure there are hospital beds for Minnesotans who need care, and purchase much-needed personal protective equipment.
S.F. 1098: The Prescription Drug Price Transparency Act requires drug makers to provide a detailed rationale to the state for any large price increases on drugs that cost $100 or more for a 30-day supply.
H.F. 3429: Improves voting accessibility; modernizes election security; allocates HAVA funds to ensure the health and safety of election officials and voters; includes preparation for increased absentee voting, new polling locations, and public outreach for implementing social distancing guidelines related to voting.
H.F. 745: Prohibits marriage by Minnesotans under 18.
S.F. 2939: Removes unnecessary criminal background check fees for certain health boards.
S.F. 4091: Makes technical changes to various provisions governing or administered by the Department of Commerce.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.