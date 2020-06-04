Chase the Police triathletes
It is with deep regret that we have decided to cancel the Chase the Police Triathlon for July 25. The uncertainty of future sign-ups, sponsors, the governor’s orders and volunteer availability in the current COVID-19 environment has contributed to this decision.
We have made this call early in June so that hotel reservation deposits can be reclaimed and you can plan your summer accordingly. Full refunds will be issued to all paid registrants. E-mail Gretchen Gribbin @wacc@arvig.net for more information about refunds.
We were greatly looking forward to welcoming you to beautiful Walker on the Bay this summer and hope you will consider the Chase the Police Triathlon next summer when the public health situation has hopefully improved.
Kind regards.
Brad Spry and Gretchen Gribben
Event organizers
