Consider the consequences
We care a lot about our neighbors. Together we have broken bread, raised a glass, embraced, seen one another through good times and bad, and watched one another’s families age from toddlers to adults to elders.
My husband and my livelihood [cabin caretaking/property management] is based upon the coming and going of our neighbors. We know how they cherish their time in the Northwoods and dream of the day each year when they will return from their winter homes.
If things were normal for this time of year, we would be on the phone, sending emails, receiving instructions of what needs to be tended to, and learning of arrival dates. But things aren’t normal or anything even close to normal. So it comes with great sadness that this year for the very first time in our lives, we hope we won’t see the return of our summertime neighbors. This year the seriousness of the coronavirus makes everything different.
The health care system of our community is minimal to say the lease. That is not to say we don’t have caring, top notch, exceptional medical personnel, because we do. We have wonderful clinics, doctors, nurses and support staff. However the point is, when our community grows by so many in the summer, and COVID-19 is brought by unsuspecting infected neighbors from various parts of the country, our local health care system will be tragically overwhelmed.
To consider the consequences of our small community doubling, tripling, quadrupling or more in size during the coronavirus outbreak troubles the mind beyond compare. We care for our neighbors and after the solitude of long winter months, [we] normally relish the idea of their return. I normal times, their return brings a flourish to our economy, an enhancement of our culture and enrichment to our lives.
However these days are not normal. We implore those living elsewhere, with second homes in the Northwoods, to give serious contemplation to their plans to return during this awful virus outbreak. The official pronouncement is to “Stay At Home,” except for essentials. In doing so, the spread of the coronavirus is lessened dramatically. By doing so across the country, thousands and thousands of lives can be saved.
Please, neighbors, think seriously about the big picture and “Stay at Home.” Let us break bread [together] when the coronavirus is a memory of the past.
Gail and Rick Becher
Hackensack
